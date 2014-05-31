RF Wil Myers and CF Desmond Jennings were shaken up after colliding on A.J. Pierzynski’s game-winning triple. Jennings was on the ground for a brief time but both appeared to be OK.

RHP Jake Odorizzi, who worked six innings and allowed one run in a no-decision against the Red Sox last Sunday, faces the same team in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday night. He has a 1.66 ERA over his last four starts and has averaged 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, which would be third in the major leagues if he had enough innings (he was short by 4 2/3 prior to Friday night).

INF Cole Figeuroa, who had a walkoff hit for his first major league RBI May 23 against Boston and then scored the winning run against the Red Sox the next night, was sent back to Triple-A to clear the roster spot for INF/OF Ben Zobrist.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist was activated from the disabled list on Friday. He had been out with a dislocated left thumb and the Rays were 5-7 without him. He started at second base on Friday night and drove in a run his first time up. The RBI was his 469th, tying Carlos Pena for third place on the team’s all-time list.

SS Yunel Escobar left Friday night’s game with quad tightness and there was no word on his status.

LHP David Price, who gave up five runs in the first inning before settling down to shut the door on the Red Sox last Sunday, faced the same team on Friday night. This time, he cleared the benches by hitting David Ortiz and Mike Carp -- and also failed to hold a 2-0 lead for his team. He worked seven innings in his second no-decision in less than a week against Boston. He is winless in his last three starts. Price said he was just trying to pitch inside and that he felt bad about hitting Carp for the third time in few at-bats. No one seemed to want to address the pitch that drilled Ortiz, in their first meeting since Ortiz hit two homers off Price in last year’s ALDS. Price is 6-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 11 career starts at Fenway Park.

LHP Erik Bedard will start Sunday against the Red Sox, with RHP Alex Cobb pushed back a day for extra rest.

