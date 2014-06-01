OF Wil Myers got the night off Saturday after injuring his right hand in Friday night’s loss to Boston. Myers said he injured himself when his hand slapped the ground as he landed after a collision with OF Desmond Jennings in the 10th inning. It remains to be seen how long the 23-year-old will be sidelined, but it surely will be a big loss for the last-place Rays. Myers was batting .227 with five homers and 25 RBIs this season, and walked three times on Friday.

RHP Jake Odorizzi had a rough night at Fenway Park. Odorizzi (2-5) matched his shortest outing of the season on Saturday night, lasting just 3 1/3 innings and allowing five runs and six hits. It continues a downward trend for Tampa Bay’s starters, who are now winless in their last 13 starts, going 0-7 with a 5.40 ERA during that span. Saturday was the fourth time in the 13 games that a Rays starter failed to make it through at least five innings. Tampa Bay has lost five in a row.

C Ali Solis made his first career start Saturday night. It didn’t last long. Solis was hit in the face with a pitch that bounced off the dirt in the third inning and left the game with a nasal contusion. Recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Solis was behind in the count 0-2 when Boston RHP Rubby De La Rosa’s pitch bounced off the ground, glanced off C A.J. Pierzynski’s glove and then hit him at the top of his nose. After being examined by the team trainer for a few minutes, Solis left the game and was replaced by Jose Molina.

RF Kevin Kiermaier waited until Boston RHP Rubby De La Rosa was out of the game to put the Rays on the board. It happened in dramatic fashion, too. Kiermaier hit an inside-the-park homer off reliever Alex Wilson in the eighth inning on Saturday night, the lone bright spot for the last-place Rays, who have lost five in a row. Boston CF Jackie Bradley leapt against the Green Monster in an attempt to catch the ball, but it bounced off the wall and hit him in the face, allowing Kiermaier to come all the way around to score.

LHP Erik Bedard (2-3) can’t get much worse than his last start, one of the ugliest of his career. Bedard allowed a season-high eight earned runs and a career-high 13 hits in a loss to Toronto on Monday. The Rays need him back on track quickly, though, as they have dropped five in a row. Bedard entered his last outing having allowed only three earned runs in his previous five starts, a span of 28 innings, and 11 earned runs in 37 2/3 innings overall this season.