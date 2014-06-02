RF Wil Myers was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a right wrist sprain suffered on the game-ending play Friday night. “It’s not absolutely awful,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s been a tough beginning for him this year, maybe a little bit of a break right now keeps him frisky for the end of the year. Get this thing healing properly. Get it feeling well, maybe a couple rehab at-bats to get him going in the right direction and bring him on back. For us to really to be successful this year, he’s got to be in the middle of our lineup somewhere like he had been last year.” Myers is the third Ray to hit the DL in less than a week.

OF/DH Jerry Sands, once traded to the Red Sox in a 2012 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was summoned by the Rays and was in the lineup against Boston as the cleanup hitter Sunday. He struck out his first three times up, then reached on an error in his fourth at-bat. Signed as a minor league free agent over the offseason, Sands was hitting .268 with nine homers and 36 RBIs at Triple-A Durham.

RHP Alex Cobb, who has a 9.00 ERA against the Toronto Blue Jays and a 0.00 ERA in 20 2/3 innings against all other opponents, opens the Rays’ four-game/two-city series against the Marlins in Miami on Monday night. This will be his third start since coming off the disabled list, his third career start against the Marlins but his first in Miami.

SS Yunel Escobar, who left Friday’s game and then didn’t play Saturday because of a tight quad, was in the original lineup Sunday. However, he was scratched after testing the quad pregame. He wound up pinch-hitting in the seventh inning and staying in the game.

LHP Erik Bedard, moved up to pitch Sunday so RHP Alex Cobb could have an extra day, was the loser in the series finale in Boston. Bedard yielded three runs, all in the fourth inning and the last two scoring on a wind-blown double, and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Bedard was coming off allowing eight runs on a career-high 13 hits last Monday night at Toronto.

INF Tim Beckham was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for OF/DH Jerry Sands on the 40-man roster. He has been out all season due to a torn ACL.