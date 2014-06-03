RHP Chris Archer will start against the Marlins on Tuesday, his first career appearance against the franchise. Overall, though, Archer has been pitching well lately. In his past three starts, he is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and could be just the ticket the Rays need to snap a seven-game losing streak.

RHP Alex Cobb (1-3) took a 3-1 loss to the Marlins on Monday despite allowing just five hits and those three runs in six innings. “I can’t lead off the game with a walk,” Cobb said. “After that, there were some ground balls that found holes.”

RHP Brad Boxberger has been a bright spot for the Rays. He has made eight straight scoreless appearances, including Monday’s one inning of relief work. Over that hot streak, he has 14 strikeouts and just one walk in 8 2/3 innings.

LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Monday against the Marlins. That should come as no surprise, however, given what he accomplished in May, when he did not allow a run in 14 appearances, spanning 13 1/3 innings. In club history, only J.P. Howell in June of 2009 has had as many appearances in one month without being scored on. The last time McGee allowed a run was on April 28.