RHP Chris Archer entered Tuesday having sported a 1-0 record with a 1.02 ERA in his past three starts. And although he got the loss on Tuesday, Archer (3-3) pitched exceptionally well again, allowing just five hits, two walks and one run in seven innings. He struck out eight.

CF Kevin Kiermaier stroked his first career triple on Tuesday. He is hitting .304 in 10 games this season, and -- perhaps more importantly -- the Rays consider him to be as good a defensive outfielder as there is in the major leagues right now.

RHP Joel Peralta pitched a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday against the Marlins. He now has had scoreless outings in 10 of his past 11 appearances, lowering his ERA to 4.68. His 253 relief appearances since 2011 are the most in the majors in that span and the most ever for a Rays player. Peralta is the slowest workers in the game -- 34.5 seconds between pitches. And he is giving up too many homers -- five so far, which is tied for sixth-worst among AL relievers. But one truly positive thing about Peralta is that he will go after the opponents’ best hitters. For example, 3-hole hitters in his career have batted just .079 against him, the best mark of any pitcher during that span with at least 50 at-bats. And 3-4-5 hitters combined are hitting just .179 against him.

RHP David Price, who leads the majors with 10 strikeouts per every walk, starts Wednesday against the Marlins, a franchise he has not had much success with in the past (1-2, 4.26 ERA in three starts). Price, who has 90 strikeouts and nine walks, got off to a slow start this season, compiling a 5.24 ERA in April before improving to 3.80 in May. Still, he had two starts each month in which he allowed five or more earned runs, and he is looking for consistency in this his 12th appearance of the season. Price was good in his previous start, allowing just two runs in seven innings. But he also hit two batters, including DH David Ortiz, which sparked a benches-cleared situation.