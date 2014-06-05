RHP Jeremy Hellickson threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday at Tropicana Field and is expected to make a rehabilitation start on Saturday for Class A Charlotte (Fla.)

RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-5, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to start tomorrow for the Rays against Miami at Tropicana Field. Odorizzi has one victory in his last 10 starts, dating to April 4, and allowed more runs (5) in his last outing than he had in his previous four starts combined. He would be tied for second in the majors in strikeouts per nine innings if he had pitched 6 1/3 more innings, behind Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (10.90) and tied with Texas’s Yu Darvish (10.77).

2B Ben Zobrist hit his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot off RHP Tom Koehler on Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins at Tropicana Field. Six of his career 13 interleague homers have come against the Marlins.

LHP David Price fell to 4-5 after allowing five runs -- one earned -- on nine hits with 11 strikeouts on Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. The left-hander was hurt by 3B Evan Longoria’s error to prolong the third inning and 2B Donovan Solano hit the next pitch out for a three-run homer.