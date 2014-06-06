RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-6) again failed to go deep into the game because of high pitch count (94), allowing four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in five innings in an 11-6 loss to the Marlins on Thursday at Tropicana Field. A Rays starter has not won since Chris Archer 18 games ago.

1B Casey Gillaspie, a 21-year-old junior from Wichita State, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 20th pick in the draft on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound switch hitter batted .389, was fifth nationally with 15 home runs this season and had a .682 slugging percentage. He was rated the No. 25 prospect by MLB.com.

3B Evan Longoria hit his first double since May 10 on Thursday, ending a career-long 23-game deficit. His 208 career doubles is seven off the franchise record of Carl Crawford.

LHP Jake McGee had a streak of 21 consecutive retired batters snapped when he allowed consecutive singles in the sixth inning on Thursday. He fell five short of the franchise record (Kyle Farnsworth) in allowing his first runs since April 28, snapping a streak of 15 consecutive scoreless appearances.

LHP Erik Bedard (2-4, 4.08) is scheduled to start for the Rays on Friday, when they begin a weekend series against the Mariners at Tropicana Field. Bedard has lost three straight decisions, allowing one, seven, and three runs, respectively, and failing to surpass 5 1/3 innings each time.