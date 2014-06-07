RHP Jeremy Hellickson is scheduled to make his first minor-league rehabilitation start on Saturday for Class A Charlotte at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Hellickson is nearing his return to the majors after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow this offseason. Rays manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Hellickson will throw three innings or 50 pitches, with two more rehab starts to build him up to 90 pitches or so.

RHP Alex Cobb will take the mound Saturday against the Mariners. He had some harsh words about the Rays’ losing streak following his last start, when he lost while giving up three runs in six innings, saying, “I‘m over taking positives away from games. That obviously isn’t getting us anywhere. ... I can’t stand losing, and I hope nobody in this locker room will accept this.” However, Cobb said Friday, that won’t necessarily inspire him to pitch any different. “The fact that we’re in a rut, I‘m not going to say it’s necessarily going to make me try any harder to get that win, because every time out there I‘m trying to get the win,” Cobb said. Cobb is 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA in five career starts against the Mariners.

OF Kevin Kiermaier continued to impress in Friday night’s 4-0 win over the Mariners at Tropicana Field, sparking the Rays’ rally toward their first run with an aggressive piece of base running that set him up to score on Jose Molina’s sacrifice fly. Kiermaier is hitting .406/.457/.844 in 35 plate appearances with the Rays this season, and he’ll get an extended look with RF Wil Myers on the disabled list for two more months. “The kid plays the game the right way, the proper way,” manager Joe Maddon said. “If I‘m any other player on this team and watch the way he plays, and I‘m not impacted by that, then my eyes are closed. You’ve got to go out with your eyes wide open. You’ve got to play with your hair on fire just like he’s doing right now.”

C Jose Molina had a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of the Rays’ 4-0 win over the Mariners on Friday night at Tropicana Field, snapping a career-long 37-game RBI drought. It was his first RBI since Sept. 23, 2013, and he went exactly 100 at-bats between RBIs. He also dropped a sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning, his second of the season and the first of his 15-year big-league career with two strikes. It was also his second career game with both a sac fly and a sac bunt.

C Ryan Hanigan is scheduled to catch for RHP Jeremy Hellickson in a minor-league rehabilitation game for Class A Charlotte on Saturday at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Hanigan has been sidelined by a right hamstring strain since May 26. He told reporters he’ll catch five or six innings on June 7, start a couple more minor league games at designated hitter then return to the Rays’ active roster on June 11.

LHP Erik Bedard recorded a season-high eight strikeouts while walking only one batter as he tossed six shutout innings in a 4-0 win over the Mariners on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Bedard has allowed one earned run or less in six of his last eight starts, including three scoreless outings. In his three wins this season, he’s given up one run total. Catcher Jose Molina said Bedard was simply mixing his pitches, changing locations and hitting his spots, keeping his former club off-balance.