RHP Jeremy Hellickson made his first rehab start, throwing three innings for Class A Port Charlotte on Saturday. He threw 38 pitches and gave up two hits. He threw an extra 10 pitches in the bullpen. Hellickson is nearing his return to the majors after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow last offseason.

RHP Alex Cobb had another rough outing, giving up seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings as his ERA climbed to 4.39. It was his third straight loss and the second time Cobb has given up more than six runs in his last three starts.

RHP Kirby Yates made his major league debut Saturday, retiring all four batters he faced and striking out two. “I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be,” Yates said. “I kind of enjoyed it.”

1B James Loney’s second-inning home run was a rare one for him. It was the first homer he hit off a left-handed pitcher since June 10, 2013, against Red Sox starter Andrew Miller.

3B Evan Longoria struggled at the plate early but smashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. He extended his hitting streak to seven games and has pushed his average up 12 points to .272 during the stretch.