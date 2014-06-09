FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 9, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Chris Archer continued dominant play despite the no-decision -- in his last five starts, he’s 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA, allowing just three earned runs in 31 innings. He’s lasted at least six innings in four straight starts.

RHP Grant Balfour took his second loss of the year and gave up five earned runs in a game for the second time in 2014, after never doing so in his career before this year. Balfour was a throw away from striking out the side in 10 pitches, but then gave up four hits and two walks.

LHP Jake McGee is making a case to get a look at the team’s next closer, dropping his ERA to 1.59 with a two-out appearance Sunday. Grant Balfour’s continued struggles leave the door open for McGee to step into a key role.

CF Desmond Jennings reached base twice with a single and a walk, impressive considering the Rays only reached base six times in the game, one of those being negated by a double play. Jennings also added his 12th stolen base of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.