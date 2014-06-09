RHP Chris Archer continued dominant play despite the no-decision -- in his last five starts, he’s 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA, allowing just three earned runs in 31 innings. He’s lasted at least six innings in four straight starts.

RHP Grant Balfour took his second loss of the year and gave up five earned runs in a game for the second time in 2014, after never doing so in his career before this year. Balfour was a throw away from striking out the side in 10 pitches, but then gave up four hits and two walks.

LHP Jake McGee is making a case to get a look at the team’s next closer, dropping his ERA to 1.59 with a two-out appearance Sunday. Grant Balfour’s continued struggles leave the door open for McGee to step into a key role.

CF Desmond Jennings reached base twice with a single and a walk, impressive considering the Rays only reached base six times in the game, one of those being negated by a double play. Jennings also added his 12th stolen base of the season.