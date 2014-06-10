RHP Josh Lueke, designated for assignment on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham. Lueke made the Opening Day roster, and the Rays gave him an opportunity, considering he was out of minor league options, but the results were not there.

OF Kevin Kiermaier continued to be a spark for the Rays. The rookie, who has made several big defensive plays (and added three homers), picked up one of Tampa Bay’s five hits Monday.

LHP David Price had his fifth double-digit strikeout game Monday, breaking a tie with Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg for most such games in the majors. He allowed just three runs Monday, all in the third inning, before settling in for a strong eight-inning outing. He was still the losing pitcher. “I threw the ball OK,” he said.