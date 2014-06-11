RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-7) limited the Cardinals to one run on three hits and one walk in a career-high 7 1/3 innings on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. He took the 1-0 loss on a solo homer by LF Matt Holliday in the sixth inning. Odorizzi struck out five.

RHP Alex Cobb, who was struck in the head by an Eric Hosmer line drive last season, has become a spokesman for IsoBlox protective headgear. The product is available for children but has not been adapted for major league use.

RF Kevin Kiermaier leads the Rays with nine extra-base hits since May 18, despite spending six days in the minors. Nine of his career 17 hits have gone for extra bases: five doubles, a triple and two homers.

1B Casey Gillaspie, the Rays’ first-round pick in Thursday’s draft, signed with the Rays and will begin his minor league career immediately. The brother of White Sox infielder Conor Gillaspie is scheduled to report to the Rays’ short-season Class-A affiliate in Hudson Valley, N.Y., before the team begins play on Friday. He is not immediately expected to play games.

C Ryan Hanigan has been activated and will be available for the Rays on Wednesday after completing a rehabilitation assignment following right hamstring tightness. C Ali Solis was optioned to Triple-A Durham.