RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) produced a poor stat line Thursday in his second rehab start. Moving up to Triple-A Durham, he allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two. He pitched three scoreless innings for Class A Charlotte last Saturday. Hellickson went 12-10 with a 5.17 ERA last season but never made it to spring training because of the offseason procedure.