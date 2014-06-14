FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Alex Cobb snapped his three-game losing skid by holding the Astros to one run on three hits and two walks with a season-high 11 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. The win was his first since April 12, his last start since landing on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. The double-digit strikeout performance was his first this season and the fifth of his career.

2B Ben Zobrist snapped an 0-for-26 skid with runners in scoring position with his two-run triple in the fifth inning off Astros RHP Collin McHugh, scoring CF Desmond Jennings and 1B James Loney. It was his first hit with runners in scoring position since April 25, when he recorded a double against the Chicago White Sox. Zobrist added a single and a double, recording his third three-hit game of the season.

C Ryan Hanigan singled to center field in the sixth inning to snap an 0-for-28 skid. Hanigan singled to left field in the ninth inning and scored when 3B Evan Longoria delivered a two-run single to left.

