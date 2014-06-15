RHP Chris Archer lasted just three innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. It marked his shortest outing since working 2 1/3 innings on Sept. 28, 2013, at Toronto and following a string that included Archer posting a 1-1 record and 0.87 ERA over his last five starts.

RF Kevin Kiermaier recorded two extra-base hits, both doubles, against Astros RHP Jarred Cosart, bumping his total to 10 extra-base hits over his last 11 games. In the first 21 games of his career, Kiermaier has 12 extra-base hits -- seven doubles, two triples and three homers -- the most by any Rays player to open his career.

LHP Cesar Ramos had his string of scoreless innings snapped at six after allowing a two-run double to Astros CF Dexter Fowler, scoring 2B Marwin Gonzales and LF Alex Presley in the fourth inning. Ramos inherited Presley when he entered in relief of RHP Chris Archer but Gonzalez was his responsibility. His scoreless stretch covers four appearances since May 31 at Boston.

3B Evan Longoria finished 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, bumping his career RBI total to 575. Carl Crawford holds the franchise record for career RBIs, with 592. Longoria is six doubles shy of Crawford’s club record of 215 and increased his franchise-best total to 170 home runs.