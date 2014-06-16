OF/1B Jerry Sands put the Rays ahead to stay with his pinch-hit, RBI single in the eighth inning, a hit that came on his third broken bat of the plate appearance. It marked the first go-ahead hit of his career. Sands is 2-for-5 with two RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

SS Yunel Escobar snapped an 0-for-14 skid with his run-scoring double in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-2 while reaching base in all four plate appearances. Escobar worked a bases-loaded walk off Astros RHP Brad Peacock to force in a run in the second inning and was hit by a pitch in the eighth.

LHP David Price recorded his 20th career double-digit strikeout game, passing RHP James Shields (19) and setting a new club record. His six double-digit strikeout games this season lead the majors. Price worked eight innings for the third time in five starts and is tied for the major-league lead with six starts of at least eight innings alongside Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright and Reds RHP Johnny Cueto.

LHP Jake McGee allowed one hit and struck out one batter while working a scoreless ninth inning for his first save of the season and the second of his career. The Rays are utilizing a closer-by-committee approach after RHP Grant Balfour lost his job, and McGee got the call on Sunday despite the Astros sending three right-handed hitters to the plate.