June 18, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Logan Forsythe’s struggles with situational hitting continued as he failed to bring 1B James Loney home from third base with one out in the fourth inning. He is now 3-for-31 with runners in scoring position.

1B/OF Jerry Sands hit his first home run since Sept. 20, 2011, when, as a member of the Dodgers, he took Giants starter Tim Lincecum deep. It was his first career pinch-hit home run and fifth overall.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo was the chosen one Monday as the Rays are using a closer by committee. Despite giving up a solo shot to Orioles OF Delmon Young, Oviedo earned his first save since Sept. 17, 2011.

SS Yunel Escobar started the 10-game home stand right with his first homer at Tropicana Field since April 5 against the Texas Rangers. Coming into Monday’s game, he was 1-for-12 against Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
