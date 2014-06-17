2B Logan Forsythe’s struggles with situational hitting continued as he failed to bring 1B James Loney home from third base with one out in the fourth inning. He is now 3-for-31 with runners in scoring position.

1B/OF Jerry Sands hit his first home run since Sept. 20, 2011, when, as a member of the Dodgers, he took Giants starter Tim Lincecum deep. It was his first career pinch-hit home run and fifth overall.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo was the chosen one Monday as the Rays are using a closer by committee. Despite giving up a solo shot to Orioles OF Delmon Young, Oviedo earned his first save since Sept. 17, 2011.

SS Yunel Escobar started the 10-game home stand right with his first homer at Tropicana Field since April 5 against the Texas Rangers. Coming into Monday’s game, he was 1-for-12 against Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen.