Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
June 18, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Alex Cobb (2-4, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled start Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, against whom he is 3-0 in four starts with a 1.73 ERA. His mark against Baltimore is even better at Tropicana Field: 2-0, 1.17 ERA, 19 strikeouts. He may need to be that good. Cobb gets an average of two runs of support per game this season.

3B Sean Rodriguez hit a solo homer on Tuesday in a 7-5 loss to the Orioles at Tropicana Field. He pulled within one of team leader 3B Evan Longoria (8) despite having 176 fewer at-bats. Fourteen of his 22 hits (63.6) have gone for extra bases, the highest percentage in the majors among players with a minimum of 100 at-bats.

LHP Erik Bedard (4-4, 4.33 ERA) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in four innings Tuesday in a 7-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has made five starts of four innings or less this season, tying him for most in baseball with Toronto’s Dustin McGowan.

