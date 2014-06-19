FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
June 20, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson struggled in his third rehab start for Triple-A Durham, giving up 12 hits and seven runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings. ”I’d like to get through four or five innings pretty clean before we decide what to do next,“ he said. ”Just want to be able to get guys out consistently.

RHP Alex Cobb made his fourth start this season without an earned run and has lowered his ERA from 4.39 to 3.48 over the last two starts. “Cobb was excellent today,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought his curveball was tremendous and he battled well.” Cobb threw 111 pitches Wednesday, his longest outing since his return from the DL.

1B James Loney struck out twice with runners in scoring position Wednesday which admittedly surprised manager Joe Maddon. “It’s not something that happens very often,” Maddon said. “In that situation I feel pretty good about Loney’s chances of putting a ball in play.”

3B Evan Longoria’s baserunning snafu in the sixth inning overshadowed a strong defensive game at third where he made at least four difficult throws look routine. “I thought we did a lot of nice things today on defense and with our pitching,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Evan was his usual good self in the field.”

2B Ben Zobrist won’t make excuses for his struggles at the plate but there is speculation that his thumb is still bothering him. Zobrist was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position Wednesday and is 1-for-his-last-36 with runners in scoring position. “The thumb is sore but it’s just going to be sore for a while,” Zobrist said. “That’s not really the issue. I‘m just going to continue to work through it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
