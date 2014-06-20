FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Brandon Guyer was activated from the disabled list, and he filled the roster spot of DH David DeJesus, who went on the DL. Guyer, who was out three weeks due to a fractured left thumb, went 8-for-20 during a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham.

RF Kevin Kiermaier, since his most recent call-up (May 28), leads American League rookies with 12 extra-base hits. His four home runs through 26 career games equal the most in Rays history, tying Evan Longoria, Elijah Dukes and Bobby Smith.

DH David DeJesus was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured left hand, an injury he sustained on a check swing Wednesday. He will wear a splint for three weeks before he is re-evaluated. There is no set timetable for his return.

C Ryan Hanigan went 2-for 2 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt that produced an RBI. It was only the second RBI bunt of his career -- his previous one came July 28, 2010, at Milwaukee while Hanigan was with the Cincinnati Reds.

