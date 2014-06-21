FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (elbow) plans to make his third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Durham. Reports are that he will go six innings or 90 pitches, whichever comes first. It is likely he’ll have at least one more rehab start before joining the Rays.

LF Brandon Guyer had two hits in his second game back from the DL.

C Jose Molina stole second base in the third inning. It was Molina’s first steal of the season and first since June 23, 2013, against the New York Yankees.

LHP David Price struck out 12 Astros on Friday night, but his most significant strikeout was his third of the game, in the second inning. Price caught DH Chris Carter looking for his 1,000 career strikeout. It was Price’s 21st career double-digit strikeout game and his fourth consecutive, a new Rays’ record.

