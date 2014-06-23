FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
June 24, 2014 / 2:57 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-4, raising his season average to .268 and continuing his recent surge. He had an RBI opportunity taken from him when Desmond Jennings tried to steal home in the second with two on and two outs. “I was stunned, actually,” Longoria said of the steal attempt, which manager Joe Maddon praised for its aggressive nature.

1B Sean Rodriguez managed to get two RBIs without a hit, bringing in a run with a groundout in the sixth, then a sacrifice fly in the eighth. He’s only hitting .208 on the season, but has 23 RBIs just the same.

SS Yunel Escobar had a two-run single to give the Rays the lead in the sixth inning, giving him eight RBIs in the team’s last eight games. That comes after he totaled one RBI in a span of 17 games from May 26 to June 14.

LHP Erik Bedard didn’t make it through the sixth inning Sunday, but held Houston to two runs while striking out eight batters. He nearly earned his fourth win of 2014, but left the game with two outs before the Rays rallied for three runs in the sixth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
