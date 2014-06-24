RHP Chris Archer (4-4, 3.14) will make his first career start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Archer (3.66) is fourth in the American League in lowest run support. He posted his fourth scoreless start in his last seven on Thursday, winning for the first time since May 16.

UT Jerry Sands was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained tendon in his left wrist, which will be immobilized for three weeks. An MRI revealed damage to the sheath tendon on his left hand. Sands (.190 average in 12 games), who apparently was hurt on his last swing against Houston on Sunday, had game-winning pinch hits in consecutive games this month.

RHP Alex Cobb has allowed six earned runs or more in seven starts since returning from the disabled list on May 22. He surrendered six to the Pirates on Monday in an 8-1 loss at Tropicana Field. Compounding matters, he has received an average of 1.82 runs per game in support this season.

LHP Cesar Ramos threw a perfect 2 1/3 innings on Monday in an 8-1 loss to Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field. He has allowed one run over his last 12 2/3 innings over eight appearances.