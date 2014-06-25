INF Cole Figueroa was recalled from Triple-A Durham. He had a walkoff hit for his first major league RBI on May 23 in his previous stint with the Rays.

C Jose Molina snapped a career-long 45-game streak without an extra-base hit when he doubled against Jeff Locke in the fifth inning on Tuesday. The hit also knocked in a runner from third base, bringing his mark with runners in scoring position this season to 2-for-34.

3B Evan Longoria hit his team-leading 10th homer in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh’s Jeff Locke on Tuesday, his fifth in the last 20 games. Longoria had just one in his previous 26 games and five in his first 59.

LHP David Price (5-7, 3.81 ERA) will seek his fifth consecutive double-digit-strikeout game when he faces the Pirates on Wednesday in the conclusion of a three-game series at Tropicana Field. Price is 1-3 with a 2.59 ERA in the span, becoming the first to lose three times over such a streak since Arizona’s Randy Johnson went 0-4 with a 1.41 ERA from June 25-July 10, 1999.

C Ryan Hanigan was scratched from the Rays’ original starting lineup on Tuesday and replaced by Jose Molina. He figured to be stiff somewhere after unsuccessful trying to curtail the Pirates’ running game on Monday. Pittsburgh went 4-for-4 in steal attempts, tying a season high.