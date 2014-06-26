FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 27, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B James Loney has four consecutive multi-hit games and 25 this season, tying him with Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion for most among AL first basemen. He leads the Rays with 38 RBIs.

SS Yunel Escobar did not play for the Rays on Wednesday against Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field as he nursed a sore right throwing shoulder. He had left the game early on Tuesday with the problem. Manager Joe Maddon said he expects him to be available on Friday at Baltimore.

LHP David Price on Wednesday became the first since Johan Santana in 2004 to record five consecutive double-digit strikeout starts. He earned the win, allowing five hits and a run in a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field. He is on pace for 292 strikeouts, a mark not reached since Arizone’s Randy Johnson (334) and ARI Curt Schilling (316) in 2002.

C Ryan Hanigan (stiff neck) was available for the Rays on Wednesday but did not start as Jose Molina catches LHP David Price. Hanigan had been scratched on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.