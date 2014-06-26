1B James Loney has four consecutive multi-hit games and 25 this season, tying him with Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion for most among AL first basemen. He leads the Rays with 38 RBIs.

SS Yunel Escobar did not play for the Rays on Wednesday against Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field as he nursed a sore right throwing shoulder. He had left the game early on Tuesday with the problem. Manager Joe Maddon said he expects him to be available on Friday at Baltimore.

LHP David Price on Wednesday became the first since Johan Santana in 2004 to record five consecutive double-digit strikeout starts. He earned the win, allowing five hits and a run in a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field. He is on pace for 292 strikeouts, a mark not reached since Arizone’s Randy Johnson (334) and ARI Curt Schilling (316) in 2002.

C Ryan Hanigan (stiff neck) was available for the Rays on Wednesday but did not start as Jose Molina catches LHP David Price. Hanigan had been scratched on Tuesday.