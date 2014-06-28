RHP Jake Odorizzi made the start in the second game on Friday for the Rays at Baltimore and was not involved in the decision as he allowed one run in five innings while throwing 106 pitches. He was coming off a game Saturday in which he pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings and held Houston without a run on one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts. He entered Friday with a record of 0-2 and an ERA of 4.25 against the Orioles in two starts this year. “I had no pitches tonight,” said Odorizzi. “I had no fastball command. My slider was bad. It was an all-around bad experience out there. I could not get comfortable. Tonight was just bad in general. Every (pitch) was non-existent. It was a battle from pitch one ... to pitch 106.”

RHP Alex Colome got the win in the first game Friday. He allowed just two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings against the Orioles and got his first major league win of the season and second in his career. Colome was added to the roster Friday per MLB’s 26th Man Rule for a doubleheader.

SS Ben Zobrist, a versatile player who normally starts at second and can also play the outfield, started both games Friday at shortstop with Yunel Escobar dealing with a sore shoulder. Zobrist was 0-for-4 in the second game and is hitting .244.

LHP Eric Bedard will get the start against his former team on Saturday in Baltimore. In his last start on Sunday against Houston, he gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings while fanning eight. He is 0-1 with an ERA of 11.25 against the Orioles this year. Bedard won a career-high 15 games for the Orioles in 2006.

DH Matt Joyce had two hits in the first game Friday. He had been battling a slump, but he improved his average to .263 in the win over the Orioles. He was hitless in three at bats in the second game.