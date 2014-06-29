RF Kevin Kiermaier certainly has shown the ability to hit for power in his first days in the major leagues. He hit a two-run homer in Saturday’s win and has banged out 15 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples and five homers) in his first 35 games. “I just want to make an impact any way I can,” he said. “For me, I like running, so I like those extra-base hits.”

LHP Erik Bedard shut down his old team in Saturday’s game. He befuddled the Orioles with his off-speed pitches and held them to three runs in seven-plus innings. “He was fabulous. He was really good. He was in total command of the moment,” manager Joe Maddon said.

CF Desmond Jennings homered on the second pitch of Saturday’s game. That broke an 0-for-12 skid and gave the Rays the lead for good as they went on to a 5-4 victory over the Orioles in the third game of this series.