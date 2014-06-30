RHP Chris Archer will start the series opener Monday against the Yankees. He has wins in his first, four career games against the Bronx Bombers. He is only the second pitcher in the past 30 years to earn victories in his first four games against the Yankees, joining the Angels’ Ervin Santana. Archer is 4-5 with a 3.29 ERA this season. “I think right now I‘m better. I had a great month last year but I think I just learn from my mistakes better,” Archer said. “I‘m conscious of what I‘m doing on the mound. I‘m not having as many big innings. I have them but I‘m able to stay within myself and continue to pitch. As opposed to last year I’d give up a few runs that would be it.”

SS Yunel Escobar was out of the lineup again Sunday with a sore shoulder. He made 40 throws prior to Sunday’s game and was expected to hit in the batting cage. Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said Escobar felt good and he will work out again Monday. “I’d really like to move this thing along one way or the other,” Maddon said.

RHP Erik Bedard has a 1.44 ERA in his four victories this season. He also struck out six or more batters in four of his starts this season. The former Orioles also earned his first quality start against his former team in three years Saturday. On the season, Bedard is 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA.

LF Matt Joyce had a career day Sunday against the Orioles. He tied a team record with five hits, including two of the Rays’ five home runs on the day, The five hits were also a career high and he now has five home run of the season. “You really don’t have many days like that so it’s nice to have one of those days and enjoy it,” said Joyce, who is now batting .274. “We’ve been playing a lot better baseball. This was a big series for us. It’s nice to come out here and swing the bats well. Anything is possible.”