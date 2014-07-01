RHP Jeremy Hellickson has not pitched this season due to right elbow surgery and the Rays said on Thursday he will make another rehab start, though the location is unknown. Hellickson felt no pain after having a 38-pitch bullpen session Monday at Tropicana Field and that came after he was pulled after three innings and 55 pitches due to right elbow discomfort Friday for Triple-A Durham.

RHP Chris Archer is 4-0 with a 1.51 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees and would have joined Hall of Famer Walter Johnson as the only pitchers to win their first five starts against the Yankees. He allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings and has a 1.65 ERA over his last nine starts since May 16.

RHP Cory Burns was claimed off waivers from Texas Monday and then he was optioned to Double-A Montgomery. He was 1-1 with a 22.85 ERA after giving up 11 runs on 13 hits in 4.1 innings with Texas this year.

RHP Angel Sanchez was designated for assignment after the Rays claimed RHP Cory Burns off waivers from Texas. Sanchez allowed one run on one hit in one inning with Miami this year.

SS Yunel Escobar was held out of the lineup for the fifth consecutive game due to a sore right shoulder. Escobar participated in pregame warmups and, when the Rays felt that he was not able to let it go while throwing, they decided to place him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 25.

LHP David Price will be looking for his sixth straight game with double-digit strikeouts and, if he achieves that Tuesday, he will be the first to do that since Randy Johnson in 2002. Price has struck out 54 over his last five starts, spanning 39 2/3 innings. Price is the first pitcher to have five straight double-digit strikeout games since LHP Johan Santana in 2004 for Minnesota. Price’s strikeouts were a club record for any month, surpassing the 50 that LHP Scott Kazmir had in August 2007. Price also has eight of his 22 career double-digit strikeout games this season and is the first to so do in a team’s first 80 games since RHP Curt Schilling for Arizona in 2002. Price is 9-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 23 games against the Yankees.