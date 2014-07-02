RHP Jake Odorizzi had a 2.40 ERA in June which was eighth in the American League last month and he will try to continue his recent improvement Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees. He last pitched Friday in the second game of a doubleheader at Baltimore and allowed one run, struck out six and escaped a pair of bases-loaded jams over five innings. Odorizzi started in New York on May 3 in Tampa Bay’s 9-3 loss and allowed three runs and five hits in four innings.

LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take the place of SS Yunel Escobar. Beliveau had a pair of brief stints with Tampa Bay in April when he pitched twice. With Durham, he has 10 saves and a 1.10 ERA while getting 46 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

1B James Loney went 2-for-4 with a home run and continues to dominate Yankees’ pitching. Since joining Tampa Bay last season, he is batting .396 (40-for-101) with three home runs and 18 RBI in 27 games against New York.

LHP David Price allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and now has 63 over his last 46 2/3 innings as trade rumors involving his name swirl. Price also has won three of his last four starts after winning just two of his previous 11.