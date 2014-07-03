2B Logan Forsythe made it five consecutive games with at least two hits as he doubled in the fourth and singled in the sixth Wednesday during the Rays’ 6-3 win over the Yankees. Over his past 12 games, he is batting .455 (20-for-44).

RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings for his fourth victory. The win came after he finished June with a 2.40 ERA and held opponents to a .182 average.

RHP Joel Peralta made his 266th appearance with the Rays, tying Esteban Yan’s franchise record set 1998-2002. Peralta also rebounded from blowing the save Monday, tossing a scoreless inning Wednesday. He has made 20 scoreless outings in his past 23 appearances.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez made his first start at shortstop and wound up with three RBIs, giving him seven RBIs over his past six games. He had an RBI single and a go-ahead two-run home run after entering Wednesday in a 4-for-32 slump.