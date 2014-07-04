LHP Jeff Beliveau was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Durham. Beliveau had been recalled Tuesday and appeared in two games, working two innings without a hit, walk or strikeout. In the past two seasons Beliveau has been with the Rays seven times for a total of 19 days.

INF Vince Belnome was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Durham to provide Tampa Bay some infield depth. Belnome was hitting .225 with six home runs and 29 RBI for Durham. He made his major league debut Thursday to give the Rays an extra left-handed bat to go against RHP Max Scherzer of Detroit. Belnome was used as the Rays’ designated hitter. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

RHP Kirby Yates worked 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief Thursday night, which will put him out of action for a couple of days. “His fastball had some jump to it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s got good stuff and he’s a strike-thrower.” Yates allowed just one hit.

LHP Cesar Ramos worked a solid 3 1/3 innings Thursday, although he gave up two runs on six hits. Ramos will be granted three days of paternity leave Friday to be with his wife, and Tampa Bay will call up somebody from the minors to shore up a short bullpen.

LHP Erik Bedard didn’t have it Thursday night and the Tigers drove him from the game after just two innings. Bedard gave up three home runs in the first inning -- a pair of two-run shots and a solo blast -- plus another run in the second. His fastball didn’t have a whole lot of movement and his breaking ball was more a loopy curve than one with sharp bite. “He can’t throw his curveball enough,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game. “I keep trying to tell him that.” He got into early trouble with Detroit hitting mostly fastballs. “Erik felt really good before the game,” Maddon said. “But nothing went right. And they hit everything right on the screws. They didn’t miss the mistakes.”