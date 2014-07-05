RHP Jeremy Hellickson, out since March 30 due to elbow surgery, said he felt good coming out of his Thursday rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham and should be close to being able to come off the disabled list. Hellickson will throw a bullpen in Tampa Bay on Saturday, the day before his rehab assignment comes to an end. At that time Tampa Bay could activate him or option him to the minors.

RHP Chris Archer makes his second career start and appearance Saturday against Detroit. Archer faced the Tigers last June 29, allowing three runs in five innings without getting a decision. “The thing I‘m competing most against in any game is myself,” Archer said.

RHP Alex Cobb turned in a gritty five innings Friday night to earn his second straight victory in a 4-6 season. “He was OK,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t think he was at his best. He’s not as sharp as he can get. He was just off. He’d make a really good pitch when he had to, then he’d miss.” Cobb didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced in the sixth but in five innings he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

RHP Brad Boxberger pitched two scoreless relief innings Friday night for the Rays. Manager Joe Maddon said he’s got to be careful because Boxberger is on track for a lot of innings between the minors and majors this year. “He’s been good for us all year,” the manager said. “He’s not afraid.”

LHP Jeff Beliveau is back for what could be another three-day stint with Tampa Bay. Beliveau was just sent back to the minors late Wednesday and was recalled Friday to take the place of LHP Cesar Ramos, who was granted three days of paternity leave. This is his fourth time with the Rays for a total of six days this season.

LHP Cesar Ramos was granted three days of paternity leave Friday. He rejoins Tampa Bay on Monday when the Rays begin a home stand. Ramos relieved Thursday at Detroit. He and wife Melanie are expecting their first child.

SS Yunel Escobar is improving and should be ready to return from his right shoulder soreness near July 10, the day he is eligible to be activated off the disabled list. “We’re missing Escobar,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s done a good job against left-handers all year.” The Rays were facing Tigers’ LHP Drew Smyly on Friday night. If Escobar can return on his due date he would be able to play in Tampa Bay’s final series prior to the All-Star break.

CF Desmond Jennings had three straight hits Friday night and scored each time. ”The bottom of our lineup has been carrying us lately,“ manager Joe Maddon said. ”When he and (second-place hitter) Ben Zobrist get going, that’s good for us.“ Two of Jennings’ hits were doubles.”