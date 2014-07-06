RHP Jeremy Hellickson is scheduled to throw a bullpen Monday at Tropicana Field, after which he could rejoin the Rays. “Everything looks like he’s about ready to come back,” manager Joe Maddon said. But he also noted no decision has been made on the status of Hellickson, who underwent elbow surgery in late March. He could start as early as Tuesday, a spot now filled by LHP Erik Bedard.

2B Logan Forsythe came up big for Tampa Bay on Saturday, his solo home run with one out in the fifth being the first hit off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez. Forsythe later laid down a safety squeeze that he beat out for an RBI single. “We’re definitely playing good baseball,” he said. “We just want to keep the feeling going.”

RHP Chris Archer said he pitched “my best game thus far (of the year)” on Saturday as he restricted Detroit to six hits over 8 1/3 innings in Tampa Bay’s 7-2 victory. “I gave up the two solo home runs. I haven’t looked at the film,” he said, “but I‘m pretty sure those were good pitches they hit. That’s a pretty good team. I heard DP (David Price) talking about their lineup. You can’t take one batter off. You have to work on every pitch. They make you focus.” Archer “absolutely” has the potential to be a right-handed version of LHP David Price, manager Joe Maddon said.

RF Kevin Kiermaier became the sixth Tampa Bay player to hit two triples in a game Saturday, driving in a run with the first and two with the second. “I was happy to see it go over his head,” Kiermaier said of his drive to right-center that bounced off the wall. “And to see (C Ryan) Hanigan get the wheels out (and score from first).” Manager Joe Maddon said: “The thing about Kevin is that he doesn’t carry one at-bat over to the next.”

RHP Grant Balfour was called on to get the last two outs of the game Saturday, which he did via a pair of strikeouts. “Two punches,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’ll be feeling pretty good about himself. You want the Rays to win -- and for him (RHP Chris Archer) to get it (a complete game win) if he can. But it worked out well all the way around.”

SS Yunel Escobar will go on a brief rehab assignment Monday, perhaps bouncing around various Tampa Bay farm clubs to get at-bats close to home. Escobar, bothered by a sore right shoulder, could rejoin Tampa Bay on July 11, when the team begins a three-game series against Toronto. “He’s feeling a lot better,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He should be pretty close to that minimal time on the DL.”

LHP David Price dropped a Polo Grounds reference Saturday in a pre-start interview that meandered into a discussion of whether pitching tactics are influence by ballpark dimensions. The New York Giants left the Polo Grounds after the 1957 season so it’s doubtful even his parents had any familiarity with the park, which was shallow down the lines but massive in center field. “I got the field on my video game,” Price said of how he knew about it.