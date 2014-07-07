RHP Jeremy Hellickson was told Sunday he will be activated off the disabled list and start Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Hellickson, out since the end of spring training due to elbow surgery, will replace LHP Erik Bedard in the Tampa Bay rotation. He pitched Thursday in a rehab game and came out of it in good shape.

LHP Jeff Beliveau was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday’s game. Beliveau was optioned out and brought up twice during the week. He didn’t pitch in Detroit. Beliveau’s specialty this year has been coming up to provide one- or two-day emergency help.

INF Vince Belnome was optioned back to Triple-A Durham following Sunday’s game in Detroit. Belnome started Thursday against All-Star right-hander Max Scherzer of Detroit, going hitless, and did not play after that.

SS Ben Zobrist was one of two Rays with four hits Sunday. Zobrist had an RBI single in the first and three more singles. He ended up scoring twice, too.

LHP David Price said he order up some “at ‘em” balls Sunday against Detroit “and I got 26 outs -- and about 15 were hit absolutely on the screws.” “I‘m sure if you asked him he’d tell you he didn’t have his best stuff,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But he got through it. His velocity was there but his location was a little off.” Price was selected to the American League All-Star team for the fourth time in his career. “Any time you get selected to the All-Star team, it’s an honor,” he said. “It’s (Target Field in Minnesota) my favorite park.”

LHP Erik Bedard will shift from the starting rotation to the bullpen, manager Joe Maddon said Sunday. RHP Jeremy Hellickson returns to the rotation Tuesday, which would have been Bedard’s day to start. The lefty gave up six runs on eight hits in two innings Thursday to Detroit.

LF Matt Joyce had to wait to find out if he’d hit his seventh home run of the season. Joyce hit a ball that glanced off the top of the fence in right field, scoring SS Ben Zobrist, and it was initially ruled a triple. The umpiring crew agreed a review was in order, after which it was determined Joyce’s ball hit above the yellow padding on the wall, which meant it was a two-run home run and not a triple.

CF Desmond Jennings had three hits Sunday, including his eighth home run, and scored twice. He’s a key factor in the Tampa Bay offense. In the one game the Rays lost to the Tigers in Detroit, Jennins was 1-for-4. He had three hits in two of the wins.