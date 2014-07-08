RHP Jeremy Hellickson was reinstated from the disabled list and is scheduled to make his first start of the season on Tuesday against Kansas City at Tropicana Field. The 27-year-old, who posted a career-worst 5.17 ERA in a team-high 30 starts last season, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow during the offseason.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-8) took the loss after allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. He struck out seven in his final three innings, but was again troubled by a high pitch count (101).

SS Yunel Escobar began a rehabilitation assignment with the Rays’ Gulf Coast League affiliate on Monday as he attempts to return from a right shoulder injured that forced him onto the 15-day disabled list on June 30. Escobar (.244, 22 RBIs in 77 games) will DH for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday and is slated to play shortstop there on Wednesday.

LHP Erik Bedard (4-6, 4.82) was removed from the rotation and redeployed in the bullpen with RHP Jeremy Hellickson activated from the disabled list. Bedard has made just one relief appearance this season.