RHP Jeremy Hellickson was pretty anxious heading into Tuesday’s season debut, having not pitched on a major league mound since last October’s American League Division series. But Hellickson, coming off January elbow surgery, was encouraged with how he felt, and threw, in a solid but short outing, charged with one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. “I still could be a lot better,” he said. “I thought my fastball command was a lot better than it was down in the minors, but way too many pitches, way too many three-ball counts. But for the most part I thought it went pretty good.”

RHP Brad Boxberger continues to impress, giving up just one hit over 1 2/3 innings of relief in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Royals. Boxberger, acquired from the Padres in the offseason LHP Alex Torres trade, has been trusted in some tough moments this season, including getting out of a bases-loaded, no out jam Friday against Detroit. “He’s probably going to be a closer someday,” Manager Joe Maddon said. “Think he’s definitely got it within his abilities. He’s got all the ingredients.”

LHP Cesar Ramos came off the paternity list and was back in the bullpen, still basking in happiness after his wife, Melanie, gave birth Saturday to their first child, Addison Lynn Ramos. “It’s awesome,” Ramos said. “You always look forward to that day and now it’s here. It’s kind of hard to explain the emotions I went through, but I‘m just happy with the delivery and the health of the baby. And all is well.”

3B Evan Longoria had a two-run single in the sixth, the 911th of his career, passing B.J. Upton for the third most in club history behind Carl Crawford (1,480) and Ben Zobrist (943).

SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder soreness) went 1-for-4 with a single, two groundouts and a lineout in his first minor league rehab game for Class-A Charlotte Tuesday night. He played nine innings at shortstop. Escobar is expected to play five innings for Charlotte on Wednesday, be off Thursday and rejoin the Rays on Friday.

LHP Jake McGee had a rare rough outing, snapping his streak of 14 straight scoreless appearances by allowing two runs in the ninth Tuesday before picking up his sixth save. McGee, who was disappointed to not get selected to the All-Star game, gave up a run for only the second time in his last 31 appearances. “Anytime you go out and try to get the last four outs of the game, it’s always tough,” McGee said. “You shouldn’t be giving up two runs and making it that close.”