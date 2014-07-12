SS Yunel Escobar was activated from the 15-day disabled list after rehabbing a sore right throwing shoulder. He went 1-for-3.

LHP David Price (8-7, 4.38 ERA) became ill in the Rays dugout on Friday with virus-like symptoms and will miss his scheduled start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Tropicana Field. He could return on Sunday to conclude the series against Toronto.

LHP Jake McGee was placed on the paternity list on Friday following the birth of his first child. McGee (1-0, 1.56 ERA) has been the Rays’ most reliable reliever this season.

C Ryan Hanigan was scratched from the lineup with back soreness and replaced by Jose Molina.

CF Desmond Jennings left in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday after following a Mark Buerhle pitch off the inside of his right knee in the bottom of the second. Jennings (1-for-1) completed the at-bat with a walk but was replaced in the top of the third by rookie Kevin Kiermaier.