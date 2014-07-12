FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 12, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Yunel Escobar was activated from the 15-day disabled list after rehabbing a sore right throwing shoulder. He went 1-for-3.

LHP David Price (8-7, 4.38 ERA) became ill in the Rays dugout on Friday with virus-like symptoms and will miss his scheduled start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Tropicana Field. He could return on Sunday to conclude the series against Toronto.

LHP Jake McGee was placed on the paternity list on Friday following the birth of his first child. McGee (1-0, 1.56 ERA) has been the Rays’ most reliable reliever this season.

C Ryan Hanigan was scratched from the lineup with back soreness and replaced by Jose Molina.

CF Desmond Jennings left in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday after following a Mark Buerhle pitch off the inside of his right knee in the bottom of the second. Jennings (1-for-1) completed the at-bat with a walk but was replaced in the top of the third by rookie Kevin Kiermaier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.