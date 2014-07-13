RHP Jake Odorizzi has allowed three runs or less in seven straight starts, the longest such streak by a Rays starter this season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 14 starts since the start of May compared with a 6.85 ERA in April. He is 3-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 11 starts at home compared with a 2-4, 6.10 mark in eight road starts. Odorizzi is on pace for 196 strikeouts, which would be a club record for a rookie, beating LHP Matt Moore, who fanned 175 in 2012.

2B Cole Figueroa drew a one-out, bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning of the Rays’ 10-3 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, which manager Joe Maddon called the turning point of the game. It was the rookie’s first career walk and his first major-league action since July 3. Figueroa has driven in two runs in his brief major-league career, and both have given the Rays a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. It was the third go-ahead, pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk drawn by a Ray in franchise history, joining Reid Brignac in 2010 and Eric Hinske in 2008.

OF Kevin Kiermaier is eight for his last 11 and has 11 RBIs in his last seven games after going 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Kiermaier made his second career start as the leadoff batter and his seventh start in center field. His 22 extra-base hits are tied for the most in Rays history through 48 career games. Manager Joe Maddon has repeatedly praised Kiermaier’s aggressive style on the bases and in the field, saying Saturday, “I would think the whole industry would like to see more players play the way Kiermaier’s playing.”

1B James Loney posted his 29th multi-hit game of the season in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, tying Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, Anaheim’s Albert Pujols and Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer for the most such games among American League first basemen. Loney is batting .277 this season, the highest average among qualified Rays hitters.

LHP David Price will start Sunday’s game after being skipped for his scheduled start Saturday because of an illness, but RHP Jeremy Hellickson will be available to back up Price if he doesn’t feel well enough to pitch deep into the game. Since he’s starting in the first-half finale, Price also was replaced on the American League All-Star team’s active roster by Mariners closer Fernando Rodney, a former Ray, but is still invited to attend the game in Minneapolis “with full All-Star honors,” according to Major League Baseball. Price leads the majors with 159 strikeouts, ranks second with 139 2/3 innings and is third with a 7.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio.