Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
July 20, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. He might return in mid-August.

C Curt Casali had his contract purchased from Triple-A Durham and made his major league debut Friday. Casali, who was batting .237 with three homers and 15 RBIs with Durham, singled in first at-bat for his first major league hit.

3B Evan Longoria had a bases-loaded double in the third inning, knocking in three runs. The hit pulled Longoria to within one double of Carl Crawford’s franchise records for doubles (215) and RBIs (592).

LF Ben Zobrist went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning Friday, continuing his hot streak at Target Field. In 11 career games at the park, Zobrist is hitting .447 with three homers and 16 RBIs. His home run Friday was the seventh of the season and fifth from the left side of the plate.

C Ryan Hanigan was placed on the 15-day disabled list with an oblique injury. The stint on the DL is retroactive to July 9.

CF Desmond Jennings led off and started the game in center field. Jennings missed the final two games prior to the All-Star break with a bruised left knee. Jennings went 1-for-2 Friday and is hitting .247 with eight homers and 24 RBIs this season.

