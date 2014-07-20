FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 20, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B James Loney went 2-for-4 Saturday, improving his career average against Twins RHP Phil Hughes to .643 in 14 at-bats. Loney, who is 5-for-8 in two games during the weekend series, is a .333 hitter in 63 at-bats at Target Field.

RF Ben Zobrist went 1-for-4 on Saturday against the Twins and is hitting .431 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 12 career games at Target Field. His first-inning single snapped an 0-for-16 skid against Twins RHP Phil Hughes. Zobrist is batting .353 since June 28, a span of 17 games.

DH Sean Rodriguez went 2-for-4 Saturday against the Twins, hitting his 10th homer of the season to cap a three-run second inning. He has 35 hits this season, with 20 of them (57 percent) going for extra bases. Eight of his 10 home runs have come with runners on base.

LHP David Price won his fifth consecutive start, a career high, on Saturday against the Twins. He has pitched at least eight innings in eight of his last 11 outings and lowered his season ERA to 3.06 while winning his 10th game of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.