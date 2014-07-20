1B James Loney went 2-for-4 Saturday, improving his career average against Twins RHP Phil Hughes to .643 in 14 at-bats. Loney, who is 5-for-8 in two games during the weekend series, is a .333 hitter in 63 at-bats at Target Field.

RF Ben Zobrist went 1-for-4 on Saturday against the Twins and is hitting .431 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 12 career games at Target Field. His first-inning single snapped an 0-for-16 skid against Twins RHP Phil Hughes. Zobrist is batting .353 since June 28, a span of 17 games.

DH Sean Rodriguez went 2-for-4 Saturday against the Twins, hitting his 10th homer of the season to cap a three-run second inning. He has 35 hits this season, with 20 of them (57 percent) going for extra bases. Eight of his 10 home runs have come with runners on base.

LHP David Price won his fifth consecutive start, a career high, on Saturday against the Twins. He has pitched at least eight innings in eight of his last 11 outings and lowered his season ERA to 3.06 while winning his 10th game of the year.