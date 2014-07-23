RHP Jake Odorizzi had a happy homecoming, working 5 2/3 innings and earning his sixth win of the year Tuesday night. Odorizzi picked up eight strikeouts, using his cutter effectively to get several swings and misses. He also became the first Tampa Bay pitcher to record an RBI since Brandon Gomes drew a bases-loaded walk on June 24, 2012, in Philadelphia. Odorizzi knocked in a run with a second-inning squeeze bunt.

INF/OF Jerry Sands underwent season-ending surgery to repair a strained tendon in his left wrist Tuesday in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Sands landed on the disabled list June 23. He faces a three- to 3 1/2-month recovery, according to the Times.

RHP Alex Cobb will get the start Wednesday night when Tampa Bay finishes a brief series and road trip in St. Louis. Cobb is coming off a 6-2 win Friday night in Minnesota, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowing five hits, two runs and two walks. He struck out two. This will be his first-ever appearance against the Cardinals. The first pitch is critical for Cobb, who allows just a .214 on-base percentage when ahead 0-1 but is touched for a .404 OBP when behind 1-0.

LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace RHP Joel Peralta (illness) on the active roster. Beliveau is making his fifth tour of duty this year with the Rays and ninth over the past two seasons. He has a 1.50 ERA and 11 saves in 30 games at Durham, whiffing 51 in 36 innings. The former Cub is one of two big-leaguers to graduate from Rhode Island’s Bishop Hendricken High School. The other was former Rays OF Rocco Baldelli.

RHP Joel Peralta (illness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 13. Peralta was bitten by a mosquito in the Dominican Republic over the All-Star break but has not contracted the chikungunya virus, which can cause joint pain and arthritic symptoms, despite reports suggesting he did. Peralta is 2-3 with a 4.15 in 43 appearances, recording 44 strikeouts in 39 innings.

3B Evan Longoria’s solo homer in the ninth produced the 593rd RBI of his career, giving him the club record. Longoria, who has 12 RBIs in his past 14 games, extended his modest hitting streak to five games. He played in his 181st consecutive game.