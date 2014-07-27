RHP Jeremy Hellickson allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts but left without a decision in a 3-0 win over Boston on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Hellickson said he felt stronger throughout the game and was a strike from qualifying for the win, leading 2-0 in the fifth. But a two-out single by second baseman Dustin Pedroia prompted manager Joe Maddon to summon left-hander Jeff Beliveau, who retired designated hitter David Ortiz to end the inning.

RHP Grant Balfour contained potential rallies in the sixth and seventh innings on Saturday to post his first win in what has often been a frustrating season for the Rays former closer. The right-hander (1-3) allowed one hit with a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings in a 3-0 win over Boston.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo, 32, was designated for assignment by the Rays after the club activated RHP Jeremy Hellickson to start on Saturday against Boston. Oviedo missed all of last season recovering from ligament replacement surgery and had allowed six runs in his last 3 2/3 innings. He was deemed expendable because of a wealth of available relievers on the big-league and minor league rosters.

RHP Joel Peralta allowed a hit and struck out a batter on Saturday in a one-inning rehab stint for Class A Charlotte at Dunedin. The reliever is recovering from an illness and is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday. The 38-year-old believes he contracted the mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus.