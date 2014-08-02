FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2014 / 3:14 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson hasn’t finished the fifth inning in any of his three starts this season and Friday was no different. He suffered the loss Friday when the Angels beat the Rays and lasted only 4 2/3-innings at Tropicana Field. Hellickson is one of two starters in Tampa Bay franchise history to make five straight starts of less than five innings. Overall, Hellickson is winless over his last six starts dating to Sept. 4, 2013. The issue for Hellickson has been running into trouble early on, preventing him from pitching deep into games.

OF Wil Myers went through batting practice in the cage on Friday taking about 15 swings and hitting what he described as “a couple cage bombs.” Myers (right wrist fracture) likely will hit in the cage again on Saturday and hopes to have a rehabilitation schedule put together soon.

RHP Chris Archer has lasted six-plus innings in 10 of his last 12 starts. Since the start of 2013, the Rays are 20-7 when he lasts at least six innings and just 4-13 when he doesn‘t. Archer is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in three career starts against the Angels, who he will face Saturday at Tropicana Field. Archer has allowed only six homers in 125 2/3 innings for a 0.45 home-run-per-nine-inning ratio, sixth best in the majors and fifth in the American League.

2B Cole Figueroa snapped an 0-for-18 drought spanning two major league stints with the Rays on Friday, going 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the Rays’ 5-3 loss to the Angels at Tropicana Field. Figueroa’s sixth-inning single was his first hit since May 26, and his sacrifice fly accounted for his fourth RBI. Friday was the first multihit game of his career.

C Ryan Hanigan took early batting practice on Friday as he continues to recover from a left oblique strain. The Rays had hoped to have him playing in minor-league rehabilitation games this weekend. Manager Joe Maddon said Hanigan is “fighting” to get back on the field. “He wants to play,” Maddon said. The Rays hope to have Hanigan start a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Saturday as the designated hitter.

