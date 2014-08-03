FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
August 3, 2014 / 10:08 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Wil Myers (wrist) took batting practice Saturday and will do so again Monday in Port Charlotte. He is scheduled to report to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and begin a rehabilitation assignment next weekend.

LHP Drew Smyly, acquired Thursday in the three-team deal that sent LHP David Price to Detroit, reported to the Rays on Saturday. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against Oakland.

RHP Chris Archer (7-6) allowed three runs on six hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts, in six innings as Tampa downed the Los Angeles Angels 10-3. He has lasted six or more innings in 11 of 13 starts this season.

3B Evan Longoria started at DH on Saturday because his knee was sore after a collision at first base Friday night. He seemed unfazed, hitting his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot against LHP C.J. Wilson in the first inning. He has 600 career RBIs.

C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) has been cleared to begin a minor league rehabilitation for the Rays.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
