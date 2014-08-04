RF Wil Myers (broken right wrist) is scheduled to take batting practice at Class A Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday. He will work out at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and might play at designated hitter on Saturday. The 2013 American League Rookie of the Year was batting just .227 in 53 games.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (7-9, 4.09 ERA) made his shortest start as a Ray on Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Angels at Tropicana Field, lasting just three innings on 82 pitches. He didn’t record an out until the 36th pitch of a 46-pitch first inning. Odorizzi allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout, snapping a four-start win streak.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo, was designated for assignment by the Rays last week, was released Sunday. In 32 relief appearances for Tampa Bay this year, he went 3-2 with one save and a 3.69 ERA.

3B Evan Longoria had the first sacrifice bunt of his career on Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Angels at Tropicana Field. With the Rays trailing, 5-1, with no out against Angels RHP Jered Weaver, the slumping power hitter advanced Ben Zobrist and Matt Joyce, who had singled, and walked, respectively. Zobrist scored on batter later on a sacrifice flyout.

C Ryan Hanigan (strained left oblique) went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored on Saturday as a designated hitter for the Class A Stone Crabs. Afterword, the Rays announced they will shut him down for about a week. “We just want to make sure that this is right,” Rays manager Joe Maddon told the Tampa Times. “He’s still sore. We don’t want to push it.”

LHP Erik Bedard, designated for assignment by the Rays last week, was released Sunday. In 17 games (15 starts) with the Rays this year, he went 4-6 with a 4.76 ERA.