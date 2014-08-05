LHP Drew Smyly will make his first start for the Rays on Tuesday night against Oakland, five days after coming to Tampa Bay from the Tigers as part of a three-team trade that cost his new team LHP David Price. “I guess you could say you’re a little nervous going into it,” Smyly said Monday. “You have those butterflies like your first game of the season almost. You want to make a good impression your first game. So hopefully I do well.”

RHP Alex Cobb allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision Monday night against Oakland. Cobb’s career-high-tying, five-game winning streak remains alive, but he wasn’t as sharp as he was in recent outings. Cobb walked four, tying his season high, and struck out four. In his previous three starts, he went 3-0 with 31 strikeouts and two walks while allowing one run over 20 innings. “The whole game was a struggle,” Cobb said. “I had to battle with what I could find. It was hard to repeat pitches. I couldn’t put it together consistently. I‘m happy the way I competed and made pitches when I needed.”

RHP Grant Balfour, who played the previous three seasons for Oakland, returned Monday to the O.co Coliseum for the first time since signing with Tampa Bay as a free agent on Jan. 23, but it wasn’t a happy homecoming. Balfour (1-4) took the loss as the A’s beat Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 innings. He allowed one run and two hits while walking two in the 10th inning. A’s C Derek Norris hit a walk-off single with two outs and the bases loaded against Balfour. “I just got beat by a good team tonight, plain and simple,” Balfour said.

3B Evan Longoria hit his team-high 14th home run of the season Monday night, a solo shot in the second inning off A’s RHP Jeff Samardzija in a 3-2, 10-inning loss against Oakland. Leading off the inning, Longoria lined a 93 mph fastball on a 2-0 count to left field. Longoria has 176 career home runs, an ongoing franchise record.

CF Desmond Jennings went 2-for-5, drove in a run and stole a base Monday night in Tampa Bay’s 3-2, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Over his past 10 games, Jennings is batting .400 (4-for-10). He had one hit in previous 18 at-bats before the hot stretch.