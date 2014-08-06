RHP Jeremy Hellickson (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s, but he has yet to last longer than 4 2/3 innings. He underwent surgery on his pitching elbow in late January to remove loose bodies and wasn’t activated from the disabled list until July 7. “He hasn’t been throwing the ball badly,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss against Oakland. “The velocity’s been up. The change has been really good. The curve ball, he could utilize that a little more often. Just get ahead of hitters and be a little more aggressive putting them away.” Dating to 2013, Hellickson has gone a career-high five straight starts pitching less than five innings. “It’s not that I lack confidence in him,” Maddon said. “It’s just that I know what’s going on. We’ve got to get him beyond that. It’s almost like he’s teetering and you got to get him beyond that one moment then all of a sudden there’s that breakthrough and then .. he turns back into what he was a couple years ago. Coming off surgery there’s all kinds of little doodads going on mentally. I want him to go deeper in games, absolutely.”

LHP Drew Smyly allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in his Rays debut, taking the loss in a 3-0 defeat to Oakland. Smyly made his first start since coming to Tampa Bay from Detroit on Thursday in a three-team trade, with Rays ace David Price going to the Tigers. Smyly struck out six and walked two.

2B Cole Figueroa went 2-for-3 Tuesday night and recorded his second career multi-hit game, this one coming in a 3-0 loss to Oakland. Figueroa singled in the second and fourth innings off A’s right-hander Jason Hammel.

1B James Loney went 1-for-4 Tuesday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland and reached base safely for his 24th consecutive game. Lone is batting .337 (32-for-95) during that span.