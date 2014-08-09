RHP Chris Archer started and worked six innings but did not get a decision. The former Cubs farmhand worked six innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball while walking just one and striking out six. He has a 2.63 ERA with 23 strikeouts in seven day starts this year. He was batting in the No. 8 spot instead of the customary ninth. “What I‘m really a fan of is the No. 9 hitter becoming a second leadoff hitter, whether it’s an American League or National League park,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. Second baseman Logan Forsythe batted ninth and was 0-for-4.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (7-9, 4.09 ERA) has never faced the Cubs as he makes his 23rd start of the season in Saturday’s middle game. He made his shortest start as a Ray and second-longest of his career last Sunday at the Los Angeles Angels, lasting just three innings and allowing five first inning runs. Odorizzi didn’t record his first out until the 36th pitch and threw a career-high 46 in the first inning. He’s 2-2 all-time in interleague play in five career starts.

RHP Brad Boxberger missed a chance for a save then seized an opportunity for a victory Friday. After giving up a tying run in the ninth he clamped down on the Cubs with a one-two-three 10th after his teammates scored a go-ahead run in the on the way to a 4-3 extra inning triumph. “I definitely wanted to get back out there and do what I know I can do.” After blowing a save in the ninth, Boxberger then struck out a pair in as he secured the win. Boxberger (3-1) allowed one run and two hits in two innings as the Rays (56-59) claimed their second straight win.

RF Ben Zobrist went 3-for-5 with a run on Friday. His .356 batting average since June 28 is tied for third-best in the American League. With a double in the eighth inning he now has 25 two-base hits in six straight seasons dating back to 2009. Zobrist’s 202 doubles in that span are ninth-most in the majors.

CF Desmond Jennings went 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored. He tied the game at 1-1 in the in the third with a solo home run to left, his 10th of the year. It was his first blast on the road since July 6 at Detroit. Jennings has double-digit home run seasons in four straight seasons dating back to 2011. His career high is 14 in 2013.