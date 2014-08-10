OF Wil Myers, on the disabled list since June 1 with a right wrist fracture, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday at Triple-A Durham. “He’s going to be a DH, then a day off,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I think it’s mapped out for a solid week as of right now. ... He’s going to need some at-bats to regain his rhythm.”

RHP Jake Odorizzi made his first start in his home state on Saturday. The former high school state baseball champion from Highland, Ill., struck out nine and allowed three hits in six shutout innings in his first Wrigley Field start. Odorizzi (8-9) struck out five Cubs in the first two innings. “Aggressive, assertive, came out and went right after them,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I love the attitude, it wasn’t pandering.” Odorizzi’s 139 strikeouts leads major league rookies. In his last 11 starts he has posted a 2.63 ERA.

RHP Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.52 ERA) can tie a team mark for consecutive road wins when he meets the Cubs in Sunday’s series finale. Cobb has won five decisions over his last six road starts. Former Ray David Price holds the record of six, set in 2010. Cobb hasn’t lost on the road since June 10 in Miami. He had no-decision in a 3-2 Tampa loss last Monday at Oakland. “It’s tough to be 100 percent sharp in every game,” he said. “Every pitcher in the league, what makes good ones good is when they don’t have their best stuff they’re able to go out there and battle and compete and work deep into games.”

3B Evan Longoria ripped an RBI double to deep left field in the fourth inning for the 219th of his career. He ranks second in franchise history behind 2B Ben Zobrist, and Longoria’s 603 RBIs are the most in Tampa Bay history.

2B Ben Zobrist has hit .363 since June 28, third best in the American League in that span. In recent weeks Zobrist has raised his batting average from .247 to .285, the highest it’s been since May 1. A switch hitter, Zobrist is batting .385 from the right side vs. left-handed pitching, third highest in the majors.